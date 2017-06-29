This post is brought to you by PPI.

Congrats! You've completed your experience program, passed every division, and received your architecture license. Achieving this career milestone is no easy task. You might be asking yourself just how far your architecture license can take you. If practicing in other states and even other countries interests you, NCARB has programs such as reciprocity and the Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) that can take you beyond your home jurisdiction.

Reciprocity is a state-traveling architect's most valuable resource. NCARB instituted reciprocity into the post-license career path as a way to transfer your stamp from one jurisdiction to another. NCARB aims to expedite this process through what’s known as a certificate. To become certified, an Architect needs to submit an application that is used to verify education, experience, and licensure. Once certified you will have a direct path to use your license across 54 U.S. jurisdictions and 11 Canadian jurisdictions.

Looking to take your license even further? NCARB’s Mutual Recognition Agreement offers candidates the opportunity to work internationally. To qualify to practice internationally you must meet the MRA country’s experience hours and hold an NCARB certificate. For example, Michael Sweeney, a US-based architect has obtained a license in Australia and New Zealand through NCARB’s MRA and has described the process as “seamless.” The MRA is a program started by NCARB and recently signed by the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA) and the New Zealand Registered Architects Board (NZRAB).

New Zealand and Australia are the latest additions to the MRA program, which includes the European Union, Mexico, and Canada. It’s safe to say the number of participating jurisdictions will continue to grow as the program expands, making the opportunity to practice internationally a considerable perk of licensure.

There are more ways than ever to expand the reach of your architectural license. Practicing within the confines your home jurisdiction is no longer a career sentence. Start thinking about how you might expand your influence. With certified reciprocity and the MRA, the world architecture market has never been more accessible.

This post is brought to you by PPI, the leader in ARE exam prep.