It’s one of the most iconic pieces of mid-century modern architecture — and you can get it now at CostCo (provided you’re a member).
Designed by the famous duo themselves, the Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman is made with a seven-layer walnut plywood veneer frame and removable leather cushions. They live in museums as well as many a stylish home.
For just $3,899.99 you can get one yourself (with free shipping!). That might seem steep, but it’s a solid $1,407 less than you’d get if you bought directly from Herman Miller.
CostCo might not be the most swank retailer, but they're actually a pretty fitting purveyor of the chair. After all, the Eames strived to make good design affordable to everyone.
