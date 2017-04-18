Built in 1970, ‘House II’ by Peter Eisenman is a major icon of structuralist architecture—and it’s now on the market for $850K.

One of ten experimental houses Eisenman designed, only four of which were built, House II is heavily influenced by the work of Noam Chomsky. The house comprises three two-story bays sheathed in plywood and intercut with skylights, partial walls, and openings in the floor. But the design wasn’t exactly contextually-appropriate: it’s flat roof didn’t mesh with the cold Vermont winters. So the original designers added a slightly sloped roof, floor grates, and expanded walls.





Even then, House II suffered from leaks and moisture-trapping paint. Eventually, in 2000, the rather deteriorated house was renovated and brought back to its original design “less as a practical dwelling than as a landmark of late-twentieth-century architecture”, according to the Society of Architectural Historians.

Now it can be yours! Situated on a beautiful 80-acre plot of land, it comes with a barn featuring four stalls and studio-guest quarters. Check out the listing here.