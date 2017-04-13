The AIA distinguishes new residential projects across the U.S. in their yearly Housing Awards. The competition recognizes single-family homes, multifamily residential structures, and specialized housing that exemplify high-quality housing design.

For 2017, the competition jury chose winning projects designed by firms like BIG, Olson Kundig, Marlon Blackwell Architects, Brooks + Scarpa, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and more, from Los Angeles to Omaha to Philadelphia. Winners were selected in four categories: One/Two Family Custom Housing, One/Two Family Production Housing, Multifamily Housing, and Special Housing.

One/Two Family Custom Housing

Recognizes outstanding designs for custom and remodeled homes for specific client(s).

Blue Lake Retreat; Marble Falls, Texas

Lake|Flato Architects

Photo: Andrew Pogue.

Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania

Cutler Anderson Architects

Photo: David Sundberg.

The Graphic House; Fayetteville, Arkansas

Marlon Blackwell Architects

Photo: Timothy Hursley.

Los Altos Residence; Los Altos, California

Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Photo: Nic Lehoux.

Sawmill; Tehachapi, California

Olson Kundig

Photo: Kevin Scott.

One/Two Family Production Housing

Recognizes excellent design of homes built for the speculative market.

Cully Grove; Portland, Oregon

Green Gables Design and Restoration

Photo: Brian Foulkes.

Roxbury E+; Boston

ISA - Interface Studio Architects and Urbanica

Photo: Sam Oberter.

Stellar Residences and Townhomes at Northstar; Truckee, California

Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Photo: Nic Lehoux.

Multifamily Housing

Recognizes outstanding apartment and condominium design, including high- and low-density projects for public and private clients. The jury also assessed the integration of the building(s) into their context, including open and recreational space, transportation options and features that contribute to livability.

Hunters View Housing Blocks 5&6; San Francisco

Paulett Taggart Architects

Photo: Bruce Damonte.

Powerhouse; Philadelphia

ISA - Interface Studio Architects

Photo: Sam Oberter.

VIA 57 WEST; New York City

BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group and SLCE Architects, LLP

Photo: Nic Lehoux.

Specialized Housing

Recognizes outstanding housing design that meets the unique needs of other specialized housing types like single room occupancy residences (SROs), independent living for the disabled, residential rehabilitation programs, domestic violence shelters, and more.

Heartland Family Works; Omaha, Nebraska

Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, Inc.

Photo: Dana Damewood.

The Lofts at Washington University in St. Louis; St. Louis, Missouri

William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc.; Associate Architect: Tao + Lee Associates

Photo: Tom Paule Photography.

The Six; Los Angeles

Brooks + Scarpa

Photo: Tara Wucjik.

All photos courtesy of the AIA.