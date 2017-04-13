The AIA distinguishes new residential projects across the U.S. in their yearly Housing Awards. The competition recognizes single-family homes, multifamily residential structures, and specialized housing that exemplify high-quality housing design.
For 2017, the competition jury chose winning projects designed by firms like BIG, Olson Kundig, Marlon Blackwell Architects, Brooks + Scarpa, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and more, from Los Angeles to Omaha to Philadelphia. Winners were selected in four categories: One/Two Family Custom Housing, One/Two Family Production Housing, Multifamily Housing, and Special Housing.
One/Two Family Custom Housing
Recognizes outstanding designs for custom and remodeled homes for specific client(s).
Blue Lake Retreat; Marble Falls, Texas
Lake|Flato Architects
Photo: Andrew Pogue.
Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania
Cutler Anderson Architects
Photo: David Sundberg.
The Graphic House; Fayetteville, Arkansas
Marlon Blackwell Architects
Photo: Timothy Hursley.
Los Altos Residence; Los Altos, California
Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Photo: Nic Lehoux.
Sawmill; Tehachapi, California
Olson Kundig
Photo: Kevin Scott.
One/Two Family Production Housing
Recognizes excellent design of homes built for the speculative market.
Cully Grove; Portland, Oregon
Green Gables Design and Restoration
Photo: Brian Foulkes.
Roxbury E+; Boston
ISA - Interface Studio Architects and Urbanica
Photo: Sam Oberter.
Stellar Residences and Townhomes at Northstar; Truckee, California
Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Photo: Nic Lehoux.
Multifamily Housing
Recognizes outstanding apartment and condominium design, including high- and low-density projects for public and private clients. The jury also assessed the integration of the building(s) into their context, including open and recreational space, transportation options and features that contribute to livability.
Hunters View Housing Blocks 5&6; San Francisco
Paulett Taggart Architects
Photo: Bruce Damonte.
Powerhouse; Philadelphia
ISA - Interface Studio Architects
Photo: Sam Oberter.
VIA 57 WEST; New York City
BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group and SLCE Architects, LLP
Photo: Nic Lehoux.
Specialized Housing
Recognizes outstanding housing design that meets the unique needs of other specialized housing types like single room occupancy residences (SROs), independent living for the disabled, residential rehabilitation programs, domestic violence shelters, and more.
Heartland Family Works; Omaha, Nebraska
Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, Inc.
Photo: Dana Damewood.
The Lofts at Washington University in St. Louis; St. Louis, Missouri
William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc.; Associate Architect: Tao + Lee Associates
Photo: Tom Paule Photography.
The Six; Los Angeles
Brooks + Scarpa
Photo: Tara Wucjik.
All photos courtesy of the AIA.
