With limited funds, many American affordable housing projects aren’t in great shape. Their fate is ever more tenuous with the impending budget cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development proposed by the Trump Administration. In an ironic twist of fate, the often-sorry state of affordable housing was brought to the attention of the controversial new secretary of the HUD, Ben Carson, when he and his wife were trapped in an elevator at a Miami public complex on Wednesday, as reported by the Miami Herald. The couple were stuck for a full fifteen minutes before firefighters freed them.

Alonzo Mourning and police wait for fire dept to arrive . Sec. Ben Carson is stuck in the elevator iat the Courtside Family Apartments pic.twitter.com/vySNZLNgD3 — Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017