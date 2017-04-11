In a historic move, New York has become the first state to make tuition free at four-year public colleges. A measure introduced by Governor Cuomo in January, the legislation was approved by lawmakers this weekend. Middle-class families could save up to $25,880 for a four-year degree at a State University or City University of New York.
The scholarship, dubbed the Excelsior Scholarship, is available for undergraduates enrolled at a SUNY or CUNY school whose families earn less than $100,000 per year. Each year until 2019, the income cap will lift until it reaches $125,000.
The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition, currently $6,470 per year at four-year schools and $4,350 at community colleges. It doesn’t cover fees and other expenses, like the costs of books or room and board. That being said, the budget for the bill includes $8 million to help students gain access to educational resources like e-books.
In order to stay on the scholarship, students have to maintain the GPA necessary to stay in school and finish on track to graduate on time.
