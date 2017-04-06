Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably read some think piece about how millenials aren’t buying homes. Sometimes this is construed as a cultural thing, but it probably has more to due with coming of age during and after the Great Recession.

In any case, according to a BBC article, that’s not universally the case. In China, 70% of millennials own their own home and 91% plan to buy one in the next five years. Meanwhile, in Mexico, 46% of millennials own property and, in France, 41% do. The US edges out the UK and the UAE for the fourth spot, with 35% owning property.