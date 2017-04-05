Dr Sumaya Bint Sulaiman Al Sulaiman has become the first woman in Saudi Arabia to be appointed dean of a design college. Al Sulaiman now heads the College of Design at the Imam Abdul Rahman Bin Faysal University ...the highest administrative position for a Saudi woman at a public college or university was vice-dean, except at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University, an exclusively for women university in the capital Riyadh. — Gulf News

Dr. Al Sulaiman's appointment at the University of Dammam College of Design last month is one of two groundbreaking university dean appointments in Saudi Arabia. She was appointed days after Dr. Dalal Namnaqani, who became the first woman to become dean at the Taif University College of Medicine.

Al Sulaiman has a Ph.D. in architecture from the University of Newcastle (UK), a master's in architecture from King Faisal University, and has executive certificates in management, leadership, strategy and innovation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Before becoming dean of the University of Dammam's design college, she was the Vice Dean for Quality, Development and Academic Accreditation and Chair of the Graphic Design and Multimedia program.

Al Sulaiman was the recipient of the Ibn Khaldun Fellowship at MIT in 2013-14. “Her research interests include areas of intersection between architecture and politics such as the mediation of power in space and place; ideologies and nation-building in architectural practice; and regionalism within modernism.”

Below is a video of Dr. Sulaiman's presentation at the first annual MIT Ibn Khaldun Fellowship for Saudi Women Workshop in 2014.