The AIA has announced that a “conversation” with former First Lady Michelle Obama will be held on the first day of the 2017 AIA Conference on Architecture in Orlando. The press release notes the four primary initiatives that Obama engaged with during her time as the First Lady of the United States:

Let’s Move!—an initiative to combat childhood obesity

Joining Forces—a project to support the wellness of service members, veterans and their families

Reach Higher—an endeavor to inspire young people to pursue post-high school education, whether at a four-year university, a community college, or a professional training program

Let Girls Learn—an initiative focusing on helping adolescent girls worldwide attend school

The conversation will be held on Thursday, April 27. Find out more here.