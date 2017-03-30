Jared Kushner’s family's new skyscraper has caused quite a stir. The design of the 666 Fifth Avenue building in New York has been widely mocked for its apparently "phallic" shape on social media [...]
Although the project has reportedly raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest given the close working relationship between Mr Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, and Mr Trump, it was the skyscraper's design which grabbed the most attention. — The Independent
Other people have noted that the building looks like a raised middle finger. Meanwhile, some have focused on the address—666 Fifth Avenue. According to Peter Grant of the Wall Street Journal, the Kushner family is trying to change the name to 660 Fifth.
I like this response, personally:
wait wat peter@PeterGrantwsj @forestbook82 pic.twitter.com/JZdtuUKisZ— darth™ (@darth) March 21, 2017
2 Comments
Am I the only one that thinks it's nice, especially the ground level rendering? The base is cool, The phallic shape is a bit irrelevant since that's not the perspective you see it from (and hardly the first case). But it's unnecessary in that context, as there is a decent building with similar sq ft there. Obviously an attempt by shady individuals to use architecture and debt to create inflated paper wealth. Prob why it isn't happening.
The political backlash is warranted, but I think the so called "critics" reveal their hackery when unable to understand where architecture ends and politics begin. If this were a tower in Chicago or Shanghai, there would be praises all around. I wouldnt mind this as a substitute for 2WTC either... if they can get that inflated price down and the shady autocrats out.
. Or maybe they should have only released this rendering?
