Drawings' Conclusions | Open now until March 25, recommended by Justine Testado

Image via SCI-Arc.

Curated by Jeffrey Kipnis, the exhibition brings together a group of architects — including Elena Manferdini, Nanako Umemoto, Jesse Reiser, Stan Allen, Preston Scott Cohen, Greg Lynn, Michael Young, and more — who were united by “a precocious and deeply vested interest in hand-drawing” at a time when architecture was transitioning to computational drawing tools. The exhibition focuses on how these architects' work commonly evokes a “continuing reflection on the question: What are drawing's conclusions?" Stop by SCI-Arc now or at the closing reception on March 24.

Desert X | Open now until April 30, recommended by Justine Testado

Doug Aitken, "Mirage." Image credit: Doug Aitken/Desert X.

Spread throughout the Coachella Valley, Desert X features a series of site-specific works by established and emerging artists, including Doug Aitken, Claudia Comte, Sherin Guirguis, Lita Albuquerque, Glenn Kaino, and more. Installations are free to visit, though some have specific hours. Docent-led bus tours are offered Saturdays and Sundays through April 30. Otherwise, be prepared to drive around. Maps are available at the Desert X Hub at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club.

In Focus: Jane and Louise Wilson’s Sealander | Open now until July 2, recommended by Alexander Walter

Azeville (from the 'Sealander' series), 2006, Black and White photograph mounted on aluminium with diasec 70 9/10 × 114 1/5 in (180 × 290 cm), Jane and Louise Wilson.

The Getty Center last month opened an exhibition of the British artists (and twin sisters) Jane and Louise Wilson's 2006 series, Sealander. The photographic work presents impressive abandoned WWII bunker structures along the European Atlantic coast in equally monumental scale on large-scale prints. A video documentation accompanies the photographs.

