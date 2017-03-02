The Pierre Boulez Saal, a concert hall in Berlin designed by Frank Gehry, will open this weekend with an inaugural concert that will be live streamed. The concert hall, which is more quiet than most of Gehry’s other work, was designed in collaboration with the renowned acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota of Nagata. Gehry donated his services to the project.

The concert hall will serve as the “public face” of the Barenboim-Said Akademie, which trains young musicians from the Middle East. The school was created “in the spirit of” the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which was founded in 1999 by Daniel Barenboim and the late American-Palestinian scholar Edward Said.

For more information on the concert hall, the Akademie or to watch the live stream, head over here.