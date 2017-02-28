The High Line is rapidly becoming not just a popular tourist site, but a veritable avenue of major—and glitzy—architectural projects. Studio Gang has announced that they will join the roster of big-name architects with buildings lining the pedestrianized train tracks. The firm has released the first images of the Solar Carve Tower, a 166,750 square foot tower commissioned by 40-56 Tenth Ave Joint Ventures.

The Solar Carve Tower gets its name from the design strategy responsible for its angular form. In short, the edifice gets its shape from combining parameters imposed by its allowable envelope with angles derived from solar paths, as well as views of the nearby Hudson.

“In addition to producing a faceted, gem-like facade, this integrated response allows the building to benefit the important public green space of the High Line—privileging light, fresh air, and river views to the public park—while also becoming a new iconic silhouette on the New York skyline,” the studio writes in a press release.

The Solar Carve Tower is the latest product to emerge from the firm’s ongoing research into employing angles of solar rays to sculpt a building’s form (“Solar Carving”).

Check out more images and diagrams in the gallery below.