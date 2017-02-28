Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!
Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.
Don't miss out on these upcoming Spring '17 lecture events at the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning.
Mar 1
Jose Bruguera / Partner, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
6PM
Mar 8
Playspace
Joy Kuebler RLA, ASLA / Joy Kuebler Landscape Architect, PC
Jen Maigret / University of Michigan, Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, MAde Studio
Trevor Smith / Peabody Essex Museum, Curator of the Present Tense Susan G. Solomon / Curatorial Resources & Research, architectural historian, author, playground consultant
4-8PM
Mar 15
Allan Wexler, artist
6PM
Mar 30
Korean-American Research Symposium on Urban Environments Changsug Park / Korea Environment Institute
Youngjoo Ko / Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology
Jin Young Song / University at Buffalo
9AM-5:30PM
Apr 5
2017 Clarkson Chair in Architecture
Alberto Campo Baeza / Professor, Universidad Politécnica de MadridPrincipal, Alberto Campo Baeza Architecture Studio
6PM
Apr 19
Shohei Shigematsu / Principal, OMA New York
6PM
Apr 27
Wang Hui / Principal, Urbanus, Beijing, China
6PM at Crosby 301
EXHIBITIONS
Jan 26 - Mar 17
Senior Housing Studio
at Hayes Hall Gallery
Mar 27-31
Atelier Week
at Crosby Hall
Mar 27-Apr 14
Alberto Campo Baeza Projects
at Hayes Hall Gallery
Unless noted, lectures take place at Hayes Hall 403.
For more info, visit ap.buffalo.edu.
Check out previous posters on the Get Lectured Pinterest page!
Want another way to share your school's events? Send them to Bustler! Simply submit events for review here.
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?