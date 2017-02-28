Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Don't miss out on these upcoming Spring '17 lecture events at the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning.

Mar 1

Jose Bruguera / Partner, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

6PM

Mar 8

Playspace

Joy Kuebler RLA, ASLA / Joy Kuebler Landscape Architect, PC

Jen Maigret / University of Michigan, Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, MAde Studio

Trevor Smith / Peabody Essex Museum, Curator of the Present Tense Susan G. Solomon / Curatorial Resources & Research, architectural historian, author, playground consultant

4-8PM

Mar 15

Allan Wexler, artist

6PM

Mar 30

Korean-American Research Symposium on Urban Environments Changsug Park / Korea Environment Institute

Youngjoo Ko / Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology

Jin Young Song / University at Buffalo

9AM-5:30PM

Apr 5

2017 Clarkson Chair in Architecture

Alberto Campo Baeza / Professor, Universidad Politécnica de MadridPrincipal, Alberto Campo Baeza Architecture Studio

6PM

Apr 19

Shohei Shigematsu / Principal, OMA New York

6PM

Apr 27

Wang Hui / Principal, Urbanus, Beijing, China

6PM at Crosby 301

EXHIBITIONS

Jan 26 - Mar 17

Senior Housing Studio

at Hayes Hall Gallery

Mar 27-31

Atelier Week

at Crosby Hall

Mar 27-Apr 14

Alberto Campo Baeza Projects

at Hayes Hall Gallery

Unless noted, lectures take place at Hayes Hall 403.

For more info, visit ap.buffalo.edu.

