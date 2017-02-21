Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Check out what upcoming events are happening at the SAIC Department of Architecture, Interior Architecture and Designed Objects for Spring '17.
Feb 24
Studio Swine
4:15 pm-5:45 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center Ground Floor, 37 Wabash Ave
Mar 2
Rossana Hu
4:15-5:45 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center
Mar 9
Center for Genomic Gastronomy
Tasting and Symposium: 12-2 pm at US Food Fanatic Auditorium, 900 North Branch St
Lecture: 6-8 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center
Mar 16
Jeanne Gang
6-8 pm at Fullerton Auditorium, 111 S Michigan Ave
Mar 30
Bryony Roberts
4:15-5:45 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center
Trash Talks
Apr 4: Re:Industrial City
4:15-5:45 at SAIC Ballroom, 2nd Floor, 112 S Michigan Ave
Apr 8: The Afterlives of Buildings
1-5 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center Ground Floor
Apr 18
Max Lamb
6:30-8 pm at Fullerton Auditorium, 111 S Michigan Ave
Apr 27
Formafantasma
6-8 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center, Ground Floor
May 13
Design Show
Public Critiques: 8:30-4:30 pm
Opening Reception: 6-9 pm
at Block Thirty Seven, Third Floor, 108 N State St
For more event info and updates, visit saic.edu/aiado.
