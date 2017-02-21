Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Check out what upcoming events are happening at the SAIC Department of Architecture, Interior Architecture and Designed Objects for Spring '17.

Feb 24

Studio Swine

4:15 pm-5:45 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center Ground Floor, 37 Wabash Ave

Mar 2

Rossana Hu

4:15-5:45 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center

Mar 9

Center for Genomic Gastronomy

Tasting and Symposium: 12-2 pm at US Food Fanatic Auditorium, 900 North Branch St

Lecture: 6-8 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center

Mar 16

Jeanne Gang

6-8 pm at Fullerton Auditorium, 111 S Michigan Ave

Mar 30

Bryony Roberts

4:15-5:45 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center

Trash Talks

Apr 4: Re:Industrial City

4:15-5:45 at SAIC Ballroom, 2nd Floor, 112 S Michigan Ave

Apr 8: The Afterlives of Buildings

1-5 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center Ground Floor

Apr 18

Max Lamb

6:30-8 pm at Fullerton Auditorium, 111 S Michigan Ave

Apr 27

Formafantasma

6-8 pm at LeRoy Neiman Center, Ground Floor

May 13

Design Show

Public Critiques: 8:30-4:30 pm

Opening Reception: 6-9 pm

at Block Thirty Seven, Third Floor, 108 N State St

For more event info and updates, visit saic.edu/aiado.

