Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.

See which lecture events are coming up at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning as well as the school's 2017 Urban Edge Award.

Feb 17

Fionn Byrne & Joyce Hwang

Mar 16

Sergio Lopez-Pineiro & Aleksandr Mergold

Mar 31

James Draeger

Apr 7

Marc Swackhamer

Apr 15

Walter Hood

2017 Urban Edge Award events

You can view PDFs of the posters here.

For more event info, click here or visit uwm.edu/sarup.

