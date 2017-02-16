Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!
See which lecture events are coming up at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning as well as the school's 2017 Urban Edge Award.
Feb 17
Fionn Byrne & Joyce Hwang
Mar 16
Sergio Lopez-Pineiro & Aleksandr Mergold
Mar 31
James Draeger
Apr 7
Marc Swackhamer
Apr 15
Walter Hood
2017 Urban Edge Award events
You can view PDFs of the posters here.
For more event info, click here or visit uwm.edu/sarup.
