Part inhabitable mood ring, part psychological experiment, the exhibition "Work 3.0 – A Joyful Sense at Work" from UNStudio and SCAPE is an attempt to create spaces that make work stress more bearable by testing out adaptable environments in the form of a "fully immersive, modular structure."

This immersive structure, known as a RESET pod, will be on display at the iSalone deal Mobile in Milan from April 4th through 9th, and incorporates input from a neuroscientist, an ambient intelligence technology integrator, and a technologist/interaction designer. The feedback from visitors to the exhibition will help the designers determine what spaces do and don't work for office worker stress mitigation.

Can a space adapt to your stress levels? UNStudio and SCAPE join forces with a multidisciplinary team of experts to tackle stress in the workplace.

UNStudio and SCAPE have joined forces with a multidisciplinary team of experts for the exhibition ‘Work 3.0 – A Joyful Sense at Work’, which will take place at the iSalone del Mobile in Milan from 4th to 9th April 2017.

For their contribution to the exhibition, a team consisting of UNStudio, SCAPE, Dr. Teresa de Sanctis (PhD Neuroscientist/experience design and optimisation), Jurjen Söhne (Ambient Intelligence technology integration) and Diederik Veelo (Technologist/Interaction design) have developed a fully immersive, modular structure that features scientifically proven stress reduction methods in a playful and interactive way.

RESET (Responsive Emotional Transformation)

The RESET pod is designed to empower people to deal with stress more effectively. In the ‘Joyful Sense at Work’ exhibition its purpose within the workplace will be demonstrated and the benefits for office workers will be investigated and presented.

WORK-RELATED STRESS IS THE SECOND MOST FREQUENTLY REPORTED WORK-RELATED HEALTH PROBLEM IN EUROPE. STRESS IS A FACTOR IN 50% TO 60% OF ALL LOST WORKING DAYS.

European Risk Observatory Report, 2015, European Agency for Safety and Health at Work

Without prevention, stress will continue to be a huge financial burden on the overall healthcare system—affecting not only companies, schools, governmental institutions but mostly, people’s quality of life.

Ben van Berkel: “Using design to benefit human health on multiple levels is one of the most important things that architecture can contribute. Affecting both our mental and physical health, stress is one of the essential issues we need to tackle in today’s workplace.”

Living Labs

The encapsulated space of ‘RESET (Responsive Emotional Transformation)’ serves dual goals. Firstly, the installation teaches us which stress reduction method works best for different individuals. Secondly, the sensors trace visitors’ response to the stress reduction ex­periences and provide real-time ‘factual’ feedback. Two of six scientifically proven stress reduction methods are selected for the purpose of the exhibition. Visitors are invited to experience and test the active versus passive experience.

Jeff Povlo, Founder of SCAPE: “The uniqueness of the RESET pods is that the space actively responds to you. The wearable technology enables personalised experiences based on the input of your stress levels."