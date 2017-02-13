Princeton University researchers have announced the development of a low-cost, nontoxic coating that can preserve iconic stone structures from decay. Comprised of hydroxyapatite, a calcium compound that can be found in bones and teeth, the solution seeps into the stone’s surface, binding cracks. According to the press release, the result is a stronger, more resilient work of art.

The researchers developed the solution for the stone monuments that populate the Certosa di Bologna cemetery in Italy. Made of marble, the stones have started to deteriorate. Apparently, the major innovation at hand is finding that the nontoxic solvent used in the solution, water, can seep deep into the cracks, causing a reaction within 24 hours.

Now researchers are working towards further improving the hydroxyapatite treatment by adding alcohol as well as electric currents.

Via Princeton