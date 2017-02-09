Combine cross laminated timber, glue laminated timber, and the desire to connect with nature while providing ample creative working space, and you have the 5 King Tower, a 52-meter timber structure with the strength of concrete and steel (but a much smaller carbon footprint).

The 5 King tower, designed by architects Bates Smart, is the latest in a series of proposed timber towers all around the world, and would be the tallest such building of its type in Australia.

Located in Brisbane, the tower would use glass facades to let in natural light, and also place a big emphasis on sustainable features, incorporating elements for rainwater harvesting and optimized air conditioning.