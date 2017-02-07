Denise Scott Brown, one of the most influential architects and architectural writers of the second half of the twentieth century, has been awarded the Jane Drew Prize. The Prize recognizes an architecture designer responsible for elevating the role of women in the profession.

According to Architects Journal, the awarding is, in part, a result of a grassroots effort to see Scott Brown recognized equally for her role in the work produced by Venturi Scott Brown, the studio she founded alongside her husband, Robert Venturi. In 1991, Venturi was awarded the discipline’s highest honor, the Pritzker Prize, while Scott Brown was snubbed—an omission largely credited to internalized or structural sexism.

A petition was launched in 2013 to award Scott Brown the Pritzker alongside her husband, but the organization would not budge. Eventually, they decided to allow recognition of partners with the awards, but wouldn’t retroactively change the awarding.

