Have a look at what lectures and exhibitions are coming up at the Ohio State University Knowlton School of Architecture.

Feb 3

Sarah Oppenheimer & Laurent Stalder / Artist & ETH Zurich

5:30pm at Film/Video Theater / Wexner Center for the Arts

Feb 8

Shane Coen / Coen + Partners

5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall

Feb 22

Tatiana Bilbao / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO

5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall

Mar 1

Documentary Premiere: "Free to Ride" / Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity 5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall

Mar 8

Ann Pendleton-Jullian / The Ohio State University

5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall

Mar 22

Claude Cormier / Claude Cormier + Associés

5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall

Apr 5

Cristina Goberna / Fake Industries Architectural Agonism

5:30pm Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall

Apr 12

Galo Canizares / The Ohio State University

5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall

Banvard Gallery Exhibitions:

