Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!
Have a look at what lectures and exhibitions are coming up at the Ohio State University Knowlton School of Architecture.
Feb 3
Sarah Oppenheimer & Laurent Stalder / Artist & ETH Zurich
5:30pm at Film/Video Theater / Wexner Center for the Arts
Feb 8
Shane Coen / Coen + Partners
5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall
Feb 22
Tatiana Bilbao / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO
5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall
Mar 1
Documentary Premiere: "Free to Ride" / Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity 5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall
Mar 8
Ann Pendleton-Jullian / The Ohio State University
5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall
Mar 22
Claude Cormier / Claude Cormier + Associés
5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall
Apr 5
Cristina Goberna / Fake Industries Architectural Agonism
5:30pm Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall
Apr 12
Galo Canizares / The Ohio State University
5:30pm at Gui Auditorium / Knowlton Hall
Banvard Gallery Exhibitions:
