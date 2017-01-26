Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.

See which architects will be speaking at Syracuse University, School of Architecture's Spring '17 lecture series. Unless noted otherwise*, lectures take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Slocum Hall Auditorium. Listed below are upcoming events.

Feb 3

Maya Alam / Harry der Boghosian Fellow

Feb 3

1:00 p.m.*

“Ishness: In-Between & Other Uncertainties” Boghosian Fellow symposium

Participants:

Kristy Balliet

Balliet Studio / BairBalliet / Ohio State University’s Knowlton School of Architecture & Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc)

Erin Besler

Besler & Sons / UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture

Sarah Blankenbaker

University of Illinois at Chicago College of Architecture and the Arts

Mira Henry

Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc)

Molly Hunker

SPORTS / Syracuse University School of Architecture

Nicole McIntosh

Architecture Office / Syracuse University School of Architecture

Carrie Norman

Norman Kelley / Columbia Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP)

Rosalyne Shieh

Schaum/Shieh Architects / Yale School of Architecture

Feb 7

Yan Meng / Urbanus

Feb 14

Daan Roosegaarde / Studio Roosegaarde

Mar 7

Laura Andreini / Archea Associati

Mar 28

Jeff Speck / Speck and Associates

