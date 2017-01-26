Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
See which architects will be speaking at Syracuse University, School of Architecture's Spring '17 lecture series. Unless noted otherwise*, lectures take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Slocum Hall Auditorium. Listed below are upcoming events.
Feb 3
Maya Alam / Harry der Boghosian Fellow
Feb 3
1:00 p.m.*
“Ishness: In-Between & Other Uncertainties” Boghosian Fellow symposium
Participants:
Kristy Balliet
Balliet Studio / BairBalliet / Ohio State University’s Knowlton School of Architecture & Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc)
Erin Besler
Besler & Sons / UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture
Sarah Blankenbaker
University of Illinois at Chicago College of Architecture and the Arts
Mira Henry
Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc)
Molly Hunker
SPORTS / Syracuse University School of Architecture
Nicole McIntosh
Architecture Office / Syracuse University School of Architecture
Carrie Norman
Norman Kelley / Columbia Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP)
Rosalyne Shieh
Schaum/Shieh Architects / Yale School of Architecture
Feb 7
Yan Meng / Urbanus
Feb 14
Daan Roosegaarde / Studio Roosegaarde
Mar 7
Laura Andreini / Archea Associati
Mar 28
Jeff Speck / Speck and Associates
For more info and events, visit soa.syr.edu/calendar or soa.syr.edu.
