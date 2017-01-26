Launched in 1982, the [Architectural League of New York's] reputable Emerging Voices program helped propel the careers of more than 250 North America-based architects, many whose names are well known today, like Steven Holl, Morphosis, Toshiko Mori, Deborah Berke, Enrique Norten, Jeanne Gang, and Tatiana Bilbao. — Bustler

The invite-only portfolio competition recognizes distinctive architects and designers coming to the forefront of contemporary architectural design and research. The jury evaluates each candidate's significant bodies of realized work and how the work addresses larger issues in the built environment and landscape.

Here are the 2017 Emerging Voices. Perhaps you already recognize some of them.

Brian Bell and David Yocum

BLDGS | Atlanta, Georgia ↓

Eduardo Cadaval and Clara Solà-Morales

Cadaval & Solà-Morales | Mexico City and Barcelona ↓

Roy Decker and Anne Marie Duvall Decker

Duvall Decker Architects | Jackson, Mississippi ↓

Frida Escobedo

Frida Escobedo, Taller de Arquitectura | Mexico City ↓

Chris Leong and Dominic Leong

Leong Leong | New York City ↓

Thomas F. Robinson

LEVER Architecture | Portland, Oregon ↓

Jonathan Tate

OJT | New Orleans, Louisiana ↓

David Scott and Susan Scott

Scott & Scott Architects | Vancouver, Canada ↓

