Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.

Don't miss out on this all-female lineup in the Carnegie Mellon University School of Architecture's Spring '17 lecture series! Listed below are upcoming events only.

Jan 24

Sandi Hilal

DAAR Decolonizing Architecture Art Residency

5:00 p.m. at Kresge Theater

Feb 13

Yvonne Farrell / Grafton Architects

6:30 p.m. at Carnegie Museum of Art Theater

Also: Listen to Archinect's One-to-One episode with Yvonne Farrell

Feb 20

Vanessa Keith / Studioteka Design

6:30 p.m. at Kresge Theater

Feb 27

Annabelle Selldorf / Selldorf Architects

6:30 p.m. at Frick Fine Arts Auditorium

Mar 27

Making Space: Five Women Changing the Face of Architecture

6:30 p.m. at Frick Fine Arts Auditorium

Apr 10

Nida Rehman, Ann Kalla Visiting Professor

6:30 p.m. at Kresge Theater

For more info and updates, visit soa.cmu.edu.

Check out previous posters on the Get Lectured Pinterest page!

Want another way to share your school's events? Send them to Bustler! Simply submit events for review here.