Lecture: Jennifer Steinkamp | January 23, recommended by Alexander Walter

Botanic, Midnight Moment, Times Square Arts, New York, May 1-31, 2016. Photo: Ka-Man Tse for @TSqArts.

As part of its 2016-17 lecture series, UCLA A.UD presents faculty member and Design Media Arts professor Jennifer Steinkamp. Constantly pushing the 'new media' envelope, Steinkamp creates projection installations in search for "ideas about architectural space and phenomenological perception."

Lecture: Didier Fiuza Faustino | January 25, recommended by Nicholas Korody

Didier Faustino has a wide-ranging, diverse oeuvre that's equal parts tantalizing design and critical thought. Head over to SCI-Arc to hear what makes him tick.

Frank Bros.: The Store That Modernized Modern | Opening on January 28, recommended by Justine Testado

Visit CSU Long Beach's University Art Museum for the opening reception of “Frank Bros.: The Store That Modernized Modern”. Learn about the legacy of the Frank Family and their Long Beach furniture retail store Frank Bros., which sold “the most coveted midcentury pieces at the height of the modernist era, and furnished nearly half of the Case Study Houses for Arts & Architecture Magazine”. They also gained national attention for their exhibitions, graphic design, and marketing considered to be cutting-edge during its time.

