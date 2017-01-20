The Harvard Graduate School of Design (GSD) has announced that K. Michael Hays will offer a free online course starting on February 28. The course will be part of the Harvard EdX platform, which facilitates MOOC’s, or Massive Open Online Courses.

Entitled “The Architectural Imagination”, the course will look at “some of history’s most important examples that show how architecture engages, mediates, and expresses a culture’s complex aspirations.”

Alongside Hays, Erika Naginski and Antoine Picon will help teach the course.