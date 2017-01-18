Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!
Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.
The Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation kicks off their Spring 2017 events with lectures, exhibitions, a symposium, book launches, and discussions — including a timely series called “The First 100 Days”. Starting January 20, the series will provide opportunities for students and faculty to discuss, organize, and plan for the changes to come during the Trump administration.
Unless noted*, lectures take place on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. in Wood Auditorium, Avery Hall.
Jan 20*, 1 p.m. at Ware Lounge, Avery Hall
The First 100 Days: Day 1
Series continues with Day 27 on February 15 and Day 64 on March 24.
Jan 23
Christian Kerez
Response by Amale Andraos
Jan 30
Tatiana van Pruessen, Catherine Pease, and Jessica Reynolds, vPPR
Response by Adam Frampton
Feb 6
Virgil Abloh
Response by Michael Rock
Feb 13
Martin Beck
Response by Felicity Scott and Mark Wasiuta
Feb 20
The Detlef Mertins Lecture on the Histories of Modernity: Zeynep Çelik Alexander
Feb 27
Peter Cook
Response by Bernard Tschumi
Mar 6
The Paul S. Byard Memorial Lecture: Francine Houben, Mecanoo
Response by Jorge Otero-Pailos and Iris Weinshall
Mar 20
Konstantinos Pantazis and Marianna Rentzou, Point Supreme
Response by Hilary Sample
Mar 27
Li Hu, OPEN Architecture
Response by Steven Holl
Apr 3
Momoyo Kaijima, Atelier Bow Wow
Response by Amale Andraos
Apr 12
Fabrizio Barozzi, Barozzi Veiga
Response by Mimi Hoang
Find more GSAPP Spring '17 events here or visit arch.columbia.edu.
Check out previous posters on the Get Lectured Pinterest page!
No Comments