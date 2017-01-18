Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

The Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation kicks off their Spring 2017 events with lectures, exhibitions, a symposium, book launches, and discussions — including a timely series called “The First 100 Days”. Starting January 20, the series will provide opportunities for students and faculty to discuss, organize, and plan for the changes to come during the Trump administration.

Unless noted*, lectures take place on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. in Wood Auditorium, Avery Hall.

Jan 20*, 1 p.m. at Ware Lounge, Avery Hall

The First 100 Days: Day 1

Series continues with Day 27 on February 15 and Day 64 on March 24.

Jan 23

Christian Kerez

Response by Amale Andraos

Jan 30

Tatiana van Pruessen, Catherine Pease, and Jessica Reynolds, vPPR

Response by Adam Frampton

Feb 6

Virgil Abloh

Response by Michael Rock

Feb 13

Martin Beck

Response by Felicity Scott and Mark Wasiuta

Feb 20

The Detlef Mertins Lecture on the Histories of Modernity: Zeynep Çelik Alexander

Feb 27

Peter Cook

Response by Bernard Tschumi

Mar 6

The Paul S. Byard Memorial Lecture: Francine Houben, Mecanoo

Response by Jorge Otero-Pailos and Iris Weinshall

Mar 20

Konstantinos Pantazis and Marianna Rentzou, Point Supreme

Response by Hilary Sample

Mar 27

Li Hu, OPEN Architecture

Response by Steven Holl

Apr 3

Momoyo Kaijima, Atelier Bow Wow

Response by Amale Andraos

Apr 12

Fabrizio Barozzi, Barozzi Veiga

Response by Mimi Hoang

