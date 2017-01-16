The AIA recently revealed the winners of the 2017 AIA Institute Honors Awards, which are regarded as the profession's highest recognition for outstanding projects in the categories of architecture, interior architecture, and urban design...Out of nearly 700 submissions, a total of 23 recipients won awards. — Bustler
Take a peek at some of the 2017 Architecture category winners:
Aspen Art Museum; Aspen, CO by Shigeru Ban Architects; Associate Firm: CCY Architects.
Carnegie Hall Studio Towers Renovation Project; New York, NY by Iu + Bibliowicz Architects LLP
The Six Affordable Veteran Housing; Los Angeles, CA by Brooks + Scarpa. Photo: Tara Wujcik.
(cover image) Grace Farms; New Canaan, CT by SANAA; Associate Firm: Handel Architects.
