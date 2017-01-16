Never one to bore, Karim Rashid has announced that he’s formed a new vertically-integrated firm that will incorporate architecture, investment, and development of new projects across New York City. Rashid has teamed up with his namesake firm’s director of interior design, Alex Loyer Hughes, to form Kurv Architecture D.P.C. [...] Although there’s overlap between Rashid’s namesake firm and Kurv at the moment, Kurv will focus more on ground-up production rather than design alone. — Curbed New York

"We are foremost, a design-development firm, specializing in the increased return of tangible added value through the implementation of unique award winning design," the mission statement on Kurv's website reads.

"The word design is used in the broadest sense to describe the full scope of the development process. Therefore, we work at all scales and stages of the process to ensure that increased value is returned as a result of our direct involvement."

Project images via kurvarchitecture.com.