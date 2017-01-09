With the holidays over, take a look at whats happening around Chicago. Many picks collected show local architects engaging the community at large. We look to continue this trend with the help of the many talented designers that are making the change in this city.

New Technologies Improving Our Industry CSI Chicago Pecha Kucha Night | January 12

The Chicago Chapter of CSI is hosting a Pecha Kucha event. Young professionals from around the city will be presenting diverse but short pieces of work relevant to the field of architecture.

Fresh Futures; Vladimir Radutny, AIA | January 11

Vladimir Radutny has recently been honored with last year’s Dubin Family Young Architect Award. He will be going over his firms recent works in residential architecture and interior design, as well as discuss his unique approach on experimentation in design. This is part of Chicago Design Museum’s ongoing series City of Ideas: Architects’ Voices and Visions.

Dialogues with Gensler: How We Learn | January 19

The Gensler Chicago office is hosting a discussion on environments that are best for fostering competencies of early-on learners and lifelong learners. Panelists include Dr. Lennie Scott-Webber of INSYNC:: Education Research + Design, Terry Heick of TeachThought, and William C. Rando, Ph.D. of the Chicago Center for Teaching at the University of Chicago. Please RSVP before hand.

Working in America | Open now until January 30

On the 3rd floor of the library, the work of Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Lynsey Addario will be on display. The exhibit explores 24 experiences of everyday Americans, including their strengths and struggles. Collaboration includes exhibit design by Studio Gang, and curation by Jane Saks. The gallery closes January 30th.

