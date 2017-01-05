Pamela Buttery lives on the 57th floor. To demonstrate how her home tilts slightly to the left, Buttery hits a golf ball straight ahead toward the window. [...] The ball takes a sharp left turn toward the direction of the tilt, and it ends up in the northwest corner of her living room. [...] How to fix the tower, or at least keep it from leaning even more? Some solutions include pouring a concrete collar around the foundation or building a buttress. — npr.org

Representatives of the sinking luxury condo tower put the blame on the Transbay Transit Center, a sizable new train and bus terminal currently under construction nearby:

"Millennium spokesman P.J. Johnston says workers have been pumping out huge amounts of water as they tunnel through the soil. Johnston says that process, known as dewatering, is destabilizing the ground. [...] Johnston says engineers have inspected the tower and confirm it's safe."

Many of the million-dollar-property owners at this now infamous address aren't easily quietened though, and a permanent engineering fix has yet to be found.

