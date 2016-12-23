2016 had its fair share of victories and losses in architectural preservation, but many of the biggest news stories were affirmations – of historical eras, styles, and struggles. Check out the projects that made preservation headlines this year, presented in no particular order:

Chicago's Marina City designated official landmark status — it's about time!

Bertrand Goldberg's beloved "corncobs" had been seeking landmark status since 2015, although given their iconic role in the Chicago-scape, many were surprised they weren't landmarked already. Writing for the Chicago Tribune, Blair Kamin noted that Marina City's survival rested on the sacrifice of another Goldberg icon: Prentice Hospital, which was demolished in 2013-2014.

Lautner's Sheats-Goldstein house is to be donated to LACMA

This major boom for LACMA is the museum's first acquisition of an actual piece of architecture, and will be open to the public.

Breuer's Brutalist library in downtown Atlanta faces demolition

While not imminent, the threat of demolition of another Brutalist icon got many local architects riled up, and a petition was circulated to preemptively save it. While Brutalist structures seem to have been experiencing a boon in popularity online, that it no way guarantees survival.

Prince's Minneapolis estate to become a museum

Known as Paisley Park, the late singer's estate outside Minneapolis includes a night club, recording studios, and offices, designed by Bret Thoeny of BOTO Design in 1987 (two years after Prince's Around the World in a Day album, which features the song "Paisley Park", came out). It is also the site of the singer's death.

The Vanna Venturi house becomes an official historic place

The house was first nominated in 2015, whose relatively new owner "purchased it to preserve it", according to PlanPhilly. The home is significant for its influence in postmodern architecture, and as one of Robert Venturi's first projects.

RIP: Bruce Goff's Bavinger House demolished

The Norman, Oklahoma house took on severe damage during a storm in 2011, and after it was put up for sale, was demolished this year. The house was praised as an example of organic modern architecture, but had no official protections, making it mournful loss for many.

Kunlé Adeyemi's Makoko floating school collapses

The innovative structure built for the Nigerian city's informal settlement (aka "the world's largest floating slum") collapsed due to heavy rainfall. As a prototype by NLÉ, the collapse will be studied for future iterations. Another version also was installed at this year's Venice Biennale.

Iconic furniture, art, tableware and even a sausage grinder: hundreds of lots from Philip Johnson's Four Seasons head to auction

While the famous "power lunch" spot lost its lease, the interior is protected. Items on the auction block included: Garth and Ada Louise Huxtable flatware and serving carts ($1,000-1,500 for a set for 12, same estimate for 1 cart), banquette by Philip Johnson Associates ($2,000-3,000), Eero Saarinen custom tables ($5,000-7,000 each), Four Seasons ashtrays ($500-700 for set of four), and yes, the sausage grinder from the kitchen ($200-300).

Stonewall Inn formally declared as national monument

The Stonewall Inn is a pivotal marker in LGBTQ history, and with this declaration, President Obama created the first National Park Service unit dedicated to the gay rights movement. The designation includes the Inn, nearby Christopher Park, and "several other streets and sidewalks where spontaneous protests were held for equal rights in 1969."

DTLA's Music Center Plaza will get a $30M remodel, its first since 1964

The project aims to increase capacity from 1,500 to 2,500 people. Situated right next to downtown's Grand Park and Gehry's Walt Disney Concert Hall, this preserving act aims to help foster downtown LA's recent resurgence.

'TWA Hotel' hopes to revive Saarinen's iconic terminal at JFK

The hotel is slated to open in 2018, with costs estimated at $265M, and will put guests right back into the hotel's 1960s jet-setting modernism. Many preservationists hailed the plan, as it also includes a thorough restoration of the historic terminal, although some are peeved that the six-story hotel might literally overshadow too much of it.

Architect behind Matrera Castle restoration argues criticism "is prejudiced"

A picture's worth a thousand words, but the architect insists that the restoration effort was "painstaking, professional, and legal".

