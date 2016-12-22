Jeanne Gang completed three exceptional projects, including the dramatic Writers Theatre in Glencoe, and saw construction begin on her 98-story Vista Tower [...]
Carol Ross Barney finished the latest extension of Chicago's downtown Riverwalk [...]
Juanita Irizarry, executive director of Friends of the Parks, led the successful fight against George Lucas' planned narrative art museum [...]
What unites these achievements? Probably the fact that gender, in the end, had little to do with them. — chicagotribune.com
