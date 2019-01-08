In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus art school, the Berlin-based design collective Savvy Contemporary has created a movable, miniature version of their iconic workshop wing. Nicknamed “Bauhaus-Wohnmaschine” (Bauhaus living machine), the 15-square-meter home on wheels features a replica of the original building's iconic glass facade, conceived by Walter Gropius in 1925. It includes an exhibition space and reading room dedicated to the history of the famous school of design.

Over the next year, the Wohnmaschine will visit four cities, traveling from Dessau and Berlin to Kinshasa and Hong Kong. Throughout the journey, the school will hold symposiums and workshops intended to challenge traditions and narratives of modernity and modernism, and their inextricable relationship to colonialism.

Photo by Alexander Lech.

"Design education, discourse and practice is still largely dominated by western design principles and philosophies," says the organization. With this project, the team aims to propose a new design school developed through movement between places "that can spark a new kind of knowledge transfer, capable of generating new principles, and therefore new forms of making, everyday life, and co-living."



The bus itself has been designed by architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel, who has become known for developing transportable buildings—such as living accommodations on bicycle trailers and tiny houses on wheels—and other miniature structures. Last year, him and his team built a temporary campus of mini-houses on the grounds of the Bauhaus Archive called Tinyhouse University.