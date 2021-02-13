Ten architecture students from five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) are selected to be a part of NOMA's 2021 Foundation Fellowship (NFF). In 2020 NOMA announced the fellowship's inaugural cohort that consisted of 30 students from over 20 architecture schools across the United States.

The fellowship's mission was to provide professional experiences to underrepresented students through mentorship and direct collaboration with architecture firms. With the number of licensed Black architects slowly but steadily increasing, the fellowship allows students to stay engaged within the profession and provide a direct pipeline towards future employment opportunities.



Jason Pugh, newly appointed 2021-2022 NOMA President, shared his response to the recently announced student fellows and the schools participating. Pugh, proud HBCU alum who graduated from Howard University, shared in a statement, "HBCUs continue to provide opportunities to expand an educated Black middle class across the country, while inspiring generations of engineers and architects among many other professions within the African American community."

An organization known for its profound history, leaders, and commitment to mentorship, NOMA continues to be an example and leader for other organizations and institutions within the industry to take note from.

Below is the list of winter fellows, the schools they currently attend, and the U.S.-based design firms they were placed with.

Florida A&M University

Gabrielle Fakeye at Cannon Design

William Collins at ZGF

University of the District of Columbia

Tony Fitzgerald at David Bakers Architects

Milamem Lauriane Donang at Hord Coplan Macht

Hampton University



Madison lanta Summers at HGA

Rodney Garner II at LS3P

Morgan State University



Dejanie Wright at MG2

Theodore “Teddy” Levy at Robert A.M. Stern (RAMSA)

Elijah Trice at HKS

Prairie View A&M University



Sekou Muhammad at Gould Evans

Including the architecture firms currently hosting the 2020 student fellows, the additional firms listed above make it a total of 27 U.S. firms participating in this initiative.

Student fellow Teddy Levy shared with NOMA, "I am truly grateful for NOMA and the mentorship provided by RAMSA, who has warmly welcomed me during these times of economic, professional, and social uncertainty. I look forward to growing from the research experience and sharing the efforts with my peers and the NOMA family. I wish to use architecture to imagine a more equitable future. What better way to accomplish that goal than to participate in this fellowship program. Thank you, NOMA, for this fantastic opportunity.”