St Andrew's, Bromley-by-Bow

St Andrew’s is a new neighbourhood in east London with 964 new homes, a health centre and a network of communal open spaces on a three hectare disused hospital site. Masterplanned by Allies and Morrison, the high density, landmark low-carbon scheme includes three linear urban blocks, each planned around a central courtyard and arranged to form streets and clear boundaries between public and private space. Roof levels vary in height, creating generous outdoor terraces and a distinct skyline. Two towers, one at each end of the site, address major public spaces and connect with adjacent neighbourhoods.

As well as masterplanning the development, Allies and Morrison are architects for the first completed phase, which provides 194 residential units grouped around a central courtyard, and a health centre. The block is made up of six separate buildings, each organised around a generous entrance core. Brickwork facades, in a rich mix of bonds and colours, and with deep window reveals, are cranked and folded along their length to break up the scale of the block and to provide additional public spaces between the buildings. Pavilions at roof level alternate with large roof gardens for duplex family units, and planting to the remaining areas of roof enhances the bio-diversity of the site.

The most recent building we have completed is a 27-storey tower that represents the fourth phase. Formerly the site of St Andrew’s Hospital, the development is divided into three simple urban courtyard blocks with a tower at each of the two ends of the site – phase four is one of these towers. Comprising of 183 new homes with ground floor retail, a site-wide concierge and a gym; the 94m tower has a slim footprint. The single-core brick building has two lifts and one stairwell and is made up of studio apartments and 1-3 bedroom units, each with its own balcony. The units are rotated to ensure that all amenity space enjoys the best orientation in terms of sunlight and shelter from noise from the adjacent road and railway. Each unit type is stacked upon one another and expressed as an individual tower. The width of each of these towers varies and is generated by the proportions of the unit type that sits within it. Externally it gives the appearance of a group of nine individual towers, some rising higher than others. Roof-terraces offer further shared amenity space for residents.

The practice also has designed a health centre at St Andrew’s, for Tower Hamlets Primary Care Trust, which includes GP and dentist surgeries, a pharmacy and community health facilities.