Rambert is the UK’s national company for contemporary dance and this project creates a new home for the company, a new building for making dance on London’s South Bank.

Light-filled dance studios, changing rooms and offices are raised above a generous ground floor, allowing touring truck access at the rear and a welcoming entrance space with archive and public reading room below.

The sectional arrangement exploits the mix of single and double-height spaces, allowing permeability and views between them. A central courtyard optimises natural light and ventilation, while also acting as a social focus for the life of the building.