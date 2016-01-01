Editorial & News
Features News Events Competitions
Employment
Jobs Talent Finder Active Employers
Community
People Firms Blogs Forum Work Updates
Academia
Schools School Blogs Forum
About
About Archinect Advertising Contact Us Privacy Policy

Global Edition

Archinect
Allies and Morrison

Allies and Morrison

London, GB

anchor
4 more images  ↓

Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute

The Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute is a new clinical neuroscience research facility for King’s College London on its Denmark Hill campus. Proposals provide flexible, sustainable accommodation which includes research laboratories for stroke and head injury, neurogenetics, epilepsy and neurodegeneration, and a series of office and seminar spaces.

The scheme also addresses wider site issues, from the identity of the campus itself to pedestrian routes, entrances and relationships with existing facilities. The project was designed with PM Devereux and funded by private donations and a Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE) Science Research Investment Fund (SRIF) grant.

In 2016, the project won a RIBA National Award and was shortlisted for AJ100 Building of the Year.

 
 Read more

Status: Built
Location: London, GB
My Role: Architect
Additional Credits: Specialist medical architect: PM Devereux

 

Back to Top  ↑Back to Project List...

Please wait... loading