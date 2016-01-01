The Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute is a new clinical neuroscience research facility for King’s College London on its Denmark Hill campus. Proposals provide flexible, sustainable accommodation which includes research laboratories for stroke and head injury, neurogenetics, epilepsy and neurodegeneration, and a series of office and seminar spaces.

The scheme also addresses wider site issues, from the identity of the campus itself to pedestrian routes, entrances and relationships with existing facilities. The project was designed with PM Devereux and funded by private donations and a Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE) Science Research Investment Fund (SRIF) grant.

In 2016, the project won a RIBA National Award and was shortlisted for AJ100 Building of the Year.