Musée d'Art Moderne

Occupying 2,900 square meters of exhibit space on three levels, this V-shaped museum is cantilevered over the ruins of Fort Thungen, part of defensive system that once secured Luxembourg’s reputation as one of the most fortified cities in Europe.

The museum is superimposed on the outer embankment that originally surrounded the arrow-shaped inner fort. The eighteenth-century walls merge with the new building, acknowledging and continuing the rich history and use of the site. The ground floor houses a glass-enclosed winter garden and sculpture court, both skylit column-free spaces that connect to a central reception hall available after hours for museum and state functions. The two levels below grade house exhibition galleries and a 128-seat auditorium.