Grand Louvre Modernization

The historic Louvre was constructed as a royal palace and was fundamentally ill-suited to serve as a museum.

The challenge was to modernize and expand the building and better integrate it with the city, all without compromising the integrity of the historic structure. The two-phase solution involved reorganizing the long, linear building into a compact U-shaped museum around a focal courtyard.

A centrally located glass pyramid forms the new main entrance and provides direct access to galleries in each of the museum’s three wings. The pyramid’s distinctly modern articulation complements the historic Louvre in a dialogue of harmonious contrast.