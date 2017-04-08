Editorial & News
Features News Events Competitions
Employment
Jobs Talent Finder Active Employers
Community
People Firms Blogs Forum Work Updates
Academia
Schools School Blogs Forum
About
About Archinect Advertising Contact Us Privacy Policy

Global Edition

Archinect

Creations and Analysis Out of Boredom

  • anchor

    materials at microscopic levels 1.01-1.10

    By Chris_Teeter
    Apr 8, '17 4:59 PM EST
    0

    Format:

    • Name of Material
    • Photos of Material at Human Vision Scale
    • Photos at 10x to 50x magnification (with a microscope of course)

     

    1.01 Brick (cut side)

    [10x to 50x gif]

    1.02 Brick (clean side)

    [10x to 50x gif]

    1.03 Bluestone

    [10x - 50x]

    1.04 Bluestone (brownish patina)

    [10x to 50x gif]

    1.05 Carrara Marble

    [10x - 50x gif]

    1.06 Quartztile Blue (honed side)

    [10x - 50x gif]

    1.06 Quartztile Blue (cut side)

    [10x - 50x gif]

    1.08 Quartztile Azul Macaubas

    [10x - 50x gif]

    1.09 Greenish Onyx

    [10x - 50x gif]

    1.10 Granite

    [10x scan]



     
    • Back to Top  ↑

      No Comments

      • Block this user


      Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?

    • Back to Entry List...
  • ×Search in:
 

About this Blog

Boredom as a result of too much to do.  Too much professional practice architecture.  Too much reality.

Authored by:

  • Chris_Teeter

Recent Entries


Please wait... loading
Please wait... loading