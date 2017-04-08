materials at microscopic levels 1.01-1.10

Format:
1.01 Brick (cut side)
[10x to 50x gif]
1.02 Brick (clean side)
[10x to 50x gif]
1.03 Bluestone
[10x - 50x]
1.04 Bluestone (brownish patina)
[10x to 50x gif]
1.05 Carrara Marble
[10x - 50x gif]
1.06 Quartztile Blue (honed side)
[10x - 50x gif]
1.06 Quartztile Blue (cut side)
[10x - 50x gif]
1.08 Quartztile Azul Macaubas
[10x - 50x gif]
1.09 Greenish Onyx
[10x - 50x gif]
1.10 Granite
[10x scan]
Boredom as a result of too much to do. Too much professional practice architecture. Too much reality.
