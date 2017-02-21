Faux (adjective) – made in imitation, artificial. Not genuine, fake or false. Modern (noun) – a person who advocates or practices a departure from traditional styles or values. Since Parametric Post-Modernism, never caught on, surprisingly! going to take a stab at a word/phrase with homage to Po-Mo.

Faux-mo.

The google graphs above indicate the word ‘Faux’ has become very popular in the last few decades and ‘Modern’ started to fade around the 1940’s.

It appears we’ll never be ‘modern’ again as a society, since ‘modern’ is now as traditional as a Big Mac is American Pie (und vee all live in Amerika;)

If you haven’t noticed, modern architecture is as common as McDonalds – Billions Served: Dwell magazine, the overuse of the phrase “open concept” on HGTV, on and on…

“A significant architecture must incorporate both internal and external expressions. The external language, which engages inventions of culture at large, is rooted in a figurative, associational, and anthropomorphic attitude.” – Michael Graves, ‘A Case for Figurative Architecture’

Here it is, the monument to Faux-Mo. It has all the figurative, associational, and anthropomorphic attributes of modern architecture.

Located at the corner of West 28th and Avenue of the Americas (6th Avenue) in New York City a recently re-built McDonalds with a new experience. Automated Cashier Machines, the future is here – demand automation. Touch-screen to put in your order and a homing device locator for the only human part of this entire a transaction – a smiling McDonalds employee and you can’t even tip them. There's an App for that? It's a reveal on the right, just paint on the left. concrete boards with form work holes? Tadao Ando laminate?