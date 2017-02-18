Alys Beach this morning

This ought to be your mug shot if you designed this place.

This morning I drove through portions of Alys Beach still in construction and was going to point out the amount of masonry work in progress and note why it was a good idea…well, Andres Duany already explained this fact as a feature of Alys Beach as quoted on the website:

“Alys Beach has exceeded everyone’s expectations in terms of sheer beauty. It proves that architecture that is profoundly ecological and tough enough to resist hurricanes can be beautiful. This is important. There is too much of the attitude that “green” and “hardened” buildings are inevitably coarse and ugly and that we ignorant folk are supposed to just put up with it. Not so—as you can see at Alys!”

…and rightly so. This is my favorite 30A South Walton project. Duany Plater-Zyberk did another project on 30A you may be more familiar with - Seaside. Remember the Truman Show

At Seaside a while back had a bunch of good mojitos at that bar just up the stairs facing the beach with the green canvas enclosure, just across the street from downtown?

This morning I had some good gunpowder green tea from Amavida and no one looked like the characters in the Truman show. Mainly tourists in sandals and possibly a few locals (very few) in ball caps walking their dogs.

Back to Alys Beach, here are photos from my quick walk-thru today as I fielded multiple phone calls for work, including one requiring Landmark Preservation Commission approval, seemed fitting. The camera shots were taken while distracted.

Enjoy!

(now that's a nice detail, even a modernist minimalist could love)

....and the neighbor across the street is:

Hilton House by Arthur Dyson