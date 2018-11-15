Patrik Schumacher has sued to become the sole executor of Zaha Hadid's $85 million estate, applying to remove developer Peter Palumbo, Hadid's niece Rana, and artist Brian Clarke from the late Dame's will.

Upon Hadid's death, Schumacher and five of the architect's relatives were each left a portion of her earnings. The remainder of her estate was to be held in trust for up to 125 years, with Schumacher, Palumbo, Hadid, and Clarke, given full discretion over its allocation.

In response to the court proceedings, the three executors stood firm against Schumacher with a statement made public by architecture critic Oliver Wainwirght.

Wow. Patrik Schumacher has issued a claim in the high court to have Zaha Hadid's three fellow executors (including her niece) removed as executors of her estate pic.twitter.com/ehZWdbRsdy — Olly Wainwright (@ollywainwright) November 14, 2018

Schumacher, who reportedly resigned as director of the Zaha Hadid Foundation back in June, is being accused by the other stewards of trying to gain financially by going to court to oust them. The two have been at odds since Hadid's confidantes distanced themselves from Schumacher's controversial remarks on social housing shortly after their friend's passing.

