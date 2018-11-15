Patrik Schumacher has sued to become the sole executor of Zaha Hadid's $85 million estate, applying to remove developer Peter Palumbo, Hadid's niece Rana, and artist Brian Clarke from the late Dame's will.
Upon Hadid's death, Schumacher and five of the architect's relatives were each left a portion of her earnings. The remainder of her estate was to be held in trust for up to 125 years, with Schumacher, Palumbo, Hadid, and Clarke, given full discretion over its allocation.
In response to the court proceedings, the three executors stood firm against Schumacher with a statement made public by architecture critic Oliver Wainwirght.
Wow. Patrik Schumacher has issued a claim in the high court to have Zaha Hadid's three fellow executors (including her niece) removed as executors of her estate pic.twitter.com/ehZWdbRsdy— Olly Wainwright (@ollywainwright) November 14, 2018
Schumacher, who reportedly resigned as director of the Zaha Hadid Foundation back in June, is being accused by the other stewards of trying to gain financially by going to court to oust them. The two have been at odds since Hadid's confidantes distanced themselves from Schumacher's controversial remarks on social housing shortly after their friend's passing.
Listen to our conversation with Patrick Schumacher upon the passing of Zaha Hadid:
13 Comments
Weekend at Zaha’s starring Patrick Schumacher
Hey, an Anarcho-capitalist utopia doesn't come cheap.
You have to wonder what Zaha saw in this dipshit. Beyond sucking up to oligarchs.
The good news is that he will be removed as co-executor. It will take some time, but it is going to happen. Fiduciary responsibility is a strong legal precept.
The firm should be renamed out of respect for Zaha's passing.
This creature, Patrick Schumacher, should be publicly humiliated repeatedly.
He should resign from ZHA and go think about how to find a way towards becoming a human.
Sad and messy.
I hope this doesn't become the background for an architect movie of mediocre quality on Lifetime 10 years for now.
Fun! Let's hear casting ideas.
I see Patty Lupone as Zaha. And maybe a solid marble slab as Patrick? Or would that radiate too much warmth to be believable?
I'm bad at this. Nicholas Cage as Patrick?
If it's a comedy (and, honestly, how could it not be), I see Melissa McCarthy.
Gollum would play Patrik.
my preciousss ...
His behaviour surely fits with their kind of clientele, maybe he is the one here truly acting in the spirit of Zaha.
he/various humans makes pretty renderings
"I have been left with no real choice"
Explaining his decision Schumacher stated that he wanted to move proceedings along in accordance to the Hadid's wishes.
"I applied to the High Court in London for an order to remove my co-executors Brian Clarke, Lord Peter Palumbo and Rana Hadid from the administration of Zaha Hadid’s estate, because regrettably I have been left with no real choice in order to move matters along constructively in accordance with the wishes of the late Zaha Hadid," said Schumacher in a statement.
"It will be for the court to decide the merit of the application," the statement continued.
Zaha Hadid Architects maintains that this is an issue for Schumacher and the other three executor to resolve.
"This is a matter relating solely to the executors of Zaha Hadid's estate," a spokesperson said.
New rule: When the principal dies, the living people should go find their own thing to do.
This story just fills me with sadness. It’s like watching a couple go through a shitty divorce and just feeling sad because the children are obviously the ones suffering and you know the damage is going to be deep and long-term. I can’t even make a snarky comment about this action from Patrimetric, because it just feels sad and desperate and mean.
Maybe Patrik is the only one here actually acting out of interest for the legacy of Zaha the architect, not just Zaha the aunt or Zaha the friend or Zaha the developer's client. Remember that he was the only person not related to her by blood that got a portion of her earnings, so he was in her personal will.
Maybe the moon really is made of cheese.
Well, why was he in her personal will then? They must have had an understanding.
could be cheese
Just saying hey to Miles and David and Donna......haven't been able to post for a while, but do check in periodically. You're the best. Sad about Zaha.......
I'm not a lawyer, but considering he freely spoke about how he put up with her abusive treatment for so long. So by his accounting, he's put in his time, and now he wants it all. It is sad, but not surprising.
A sort of #MeToo or Shitty(Wo)men In Architecture spreadsheet-kind of reckoning. If that's the case, I hope he gets it all.
What?
What do you mean?
it is so unlike an architect to want to be in control of everything...
It is.... in the Howard Roark-like fashion.
Howard only played an architect
technically Howard Roark was against "second-handers" .... Rand would have her hero go alone against the world, not milking the legacy of someone else. Much like Rand would have despised the hedge fund republicans that claim inspiration from her.
Yes, Howard would have a firm named Howard Roark (whatevers)
" ..because regrettably I have been left with no real choice in order to move matters along constructively in accordance with the wishes of the late Zaha Hadid,"
He can channel Zaha as well! What a guy!
It seems plausible that she asked him to do (something)
It is a fact that Zaha left written instructions for three three other persons to manage her trust as well as Schumacher. No guessing required.
OK then he gets 25% say in the deal e o
Which is 25% more than we got
