Squire and Partners

Squire and Partners

London, GB

Baker Street

11 Baker Street replaces three addresses within an existing urban block to provide a cohesive development comprising office, retail and residential accommodation which integrates with the surrounding context.

 

The 7,000sqm office building facing Baker Street was constructed using a hybrid steel/concrete frame, where steel floor beams create an 18m clear span and ensure a completely column free floor space. Facades are constructed from precast structural concrete elements, which blur the traditional vertical lines of structure so that the building appears as a concrete and glass object in its own right.

 

To the rear, two residential blocks – one facing George Street and the other facing Portman Close – share a central landscaped courtyard garden. Residential materials relate more closely to the immediate neighbours with a mixture of brick, stone and glass creating contemporary elevations which sit comfortably in their surroundings.

 
Status: Built
Location: London, GB
My Role: Architect
Additional Credits: Main Contractor - McAleer and Rushe
Planning Consultant - Gerald Eve
Project Manager - GVA Second London Wall
Quantity Surveyor - Rider Levett Bucknall
Services - SKM/Caldwell Consulting
Structure - Scott Wilson/Taylor + Boyd
Photography - Will Pryce

 

