Squire and Partners

Squire and Partners

London, GB

Art'Otel

Squire and Partners consented design provides the flagship London art’otel, a contemporary collection of hotels in Europe fusing architectural style with art-inspired interiors, along with creative studios/workshops, an arts hub, spa and cinema space. The site occupies a prominent corner within the South Shoreditch Conservation Area.

The design responds to a precedent of bull-nose buildings which characterise the Conservation Area, being based on a pure cylindrical form rising to 22 storeys which maximises city views in all directions. Through the design process, the cylindrical shape evolved into a fractured cogwheel form in plan, rising and adapting in response to its context and functions.

Each section of the cogwheel is extruded over two floors, separated by a horizontal aluminium shelf which allows each cog to read individually within the overall composition. Double height floorplates are then rotated to give the illusion of a series of moving components. Within each cogwheel, twisting concrete fins span from top to bottom in a variety of size, density and surface treatment giving a depth of articulation to the façade.

 
Status: Unbuilt
Location: London, GB
My Role: Architect
Additional Credits: Planning Consultant - DP9
Project Manager - Gear Construction
Services - Hoare Lea
Structure - Meinhardt

 

