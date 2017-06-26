Global Edition
As if there isn't enough anxiety in the world, McMansion Hell is being sued by Zillow!The silver lining, IMO, is the enormous outpouring of support for her that I've seen on Twitter and elsewhere on SoMe.
OMG I mean "Bro do you even quoin??" is one of the best things I've ever heard.Let's hope she gets a fair use ruling and all continues well!
Plot twist: McMansion Hell is marketing director for Zillow and they’re going to use the free outrage/publicity to launch a new range of modernist housing...
God forbid some blogger poke fun at the real estate industry for their shitty offerings. (I'm sure those 90 whole hours of instruction from an online diploma mill totally justifies that 6% commission, though.)
easy fix for her. the lawsuit is essentially about copyrights and content. since she has a lot of followers she could simply request others to go out and take photos for her. she would simply review zillow and send an email out to fans and they take photos etc...
The problem with this is 1. no interior photos and 2. the *staging* of the RE photos is a huge part of the fun.
yeah didn't think about the interior bit, other than you could call up the realtor and ask to see the place, but when you start taking photos they might wonder.
i also wonder, if you mirror the image, change some colors, is modified enough to not be an issue?
They were put up to it by home design television shows for fear that it would decrease ratings and create design awareness.
they were def. put up to it.
thank you internet, thank you
1) I want a 6% fee/commission.
2) Satire is fair use.
3) All McMansions should be ripped apart.
