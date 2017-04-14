Pro bono work; Where do you draw the line?

Global Edition
Just wondering what is ethical? offered some pro bono service in an attempt to procure actually billable projects. but were do we draw the line here?
My line is simple. If the client truley cannot afford my service, and if that service will benefit the client and their family or their cause in a meaningful way, or if the project provides me with an opportunity for artistic growth, then I will do it pro-bono. Other than that...pay up.
I would draw the line at design images /schematic plans. Your liability doesn't diminish just because you didn't get paid if you Stamp a drawing.
at this point, im just providing basic code / zoning info and helping them to consider programing, spatial needs, arrangements etc. for a few customers of a small business startup center who are either putting business plans together or exploring the idea and need direction for their business min. required occupied space. I am there to help but would also like to pick up a few projects, but lately I feel its a little like picking up single moms at the park
I think helping them consider and doing it for them are two different things. Personally, I would be ok with helping them consider stuff without asking for money, and then if they want you to do work, ease them in with a small fee to start.
I do pro bono work for a non-profit, I give them 50-100 hours a year. I do drawings and designs, I help with organizing their projects, whatever they need. They buy me lunch often to pay me back. Other pro bono like for a business, I limit to just answering some questions, maybe some sketches, inspiring photos, pointing out other similar projects if it's helpful to them, perhaps look up a zoning code but never drawings or anything written like a code analysis, more like pointing them to the code and telling them how projects are permitted... zoning, then bldg dept, etc. No more than a few hours worth, enough to show they can work with me and want to and no deliverables is my rule.
^ this is basically the direction its going & similar initial reason for getting involved, but no drawings, sketches or paid lunches. Thanks
I work in a rare environment, resort community of uber wealthy, mostly 3rd and 4th show-off homes; so everybody in the industry is accustomed to large budgets with no complains - and here's where the system doesn't work; for residents that aren't wealthy, there is no alternative but to use the same professionals that do millions most of the time. I've tried to be of help to those people, that come with a master suite addition, or an interior infill for a loft; I charge them only expenses once the project is built and finished, but I don't get involved in approvals or contractor selection, or finishes, just drawings and directions to navigate. Not pro-bono strictly but something.
