Global Edition
Like Archinect on Facebook.
Sign up to our mailing list.
Do you Prefer a noisy office? or so quiet you can hear a mouse fart?
What does a mouse fart sound like?
It's a squeaker.
Because I'm 34 going on 13.
Quiet... because the harder I type and click I'm indicating to the office that I'm doing very important work.
both...I think offices need phone booths so you can make a call in silence and not have to project what you are saying to everybody you are surrounded by.
the older I get, the quieter I like it.
Quiet. But music is ok most of the time. But really depends on what I'm doing.
the offices I work in are very noisy and chaotic - I need to come in on the weekends to get anything done
Quiet. I can't stand the typical office banter, slamming of cabinet doors, hearing co-workers on the phone, the keyboard pounders, and the guy who randomly lets you know what day it is.."It's Monday".."Not bad for a Monday"
While my response won't exactly fit into a conventional office environment as an employee working for a firm perspective but I would just speak for myself and my 'studio / office' environment.
When I am working on a projects, I like to listen to music and such. However, if I was working in an environment with others, I would say that I would want to make sure the environment is generally acceptable environment. I prefer an environment with some level of noise because if it is too quiet then it is just too ugh.... you get it. In my experience, it is actually fun and enjoyable work environment to have people with like interests in the work to be working on project together in a conducive environment. If the environment is too dead pan quiet.... it is not very workable.
I think there is a balance. I wouldn't want to be listening to a bunch of screaming or a bunch of non-sense in an out-loud situation. I wouldn't mind a person listening to music while working. It wouldn't be appropriate for me yelling for someone across the room anyway so going to the person would be appropriate in my opinion. There are always ways to get things done and work. Why should I be a total asshole to people saying they can't wear headphones and listening to music while working on a project if I would be doing the same thing.
At the same time, there is a time for listening to music and there is a time for not when working in groups. I would expect people to be mature and professional so there shouldn't be a need for babysitting to get someone to get stuff done or working in team.
However, I do not have a group of employees and business partners.
I agree that a general office rule is that there should be general courteous, considerate, and respectful behavior maintained. As for office banter, I guess that depends on the 'banter'. If you have an office with other people, there has to be some consideration of working with others. I am less concerned with keyboard typing. That really doesn't bother me. As for co-workers on the phone, I am less concern about that if they aren't just standing over you but in fact stand some distance away to lower the voice level. I think in general, people shouldn't be yelling or talking out loud over their cell phone or phone. If you can't talk on the phone with a soft, mellow voice level on the phone, step into another room to talk and get a new phone that has a mic that works worth a f---.
I personally would think Kevin Wagner's office is just too stifling and quiet that it would discourage working in group with a normal voice level and too much like a library that you can only talk to each other by whispering.
The only sound that bothers me is a leaf blower.
That does for sure.
It's an interesting question as you cannot always choose what people will do. A good balance of staff would help particularly by not emphasizing the "extrovert ideal."
Someone external or internal that periodically evaluates an office would help with this issue of culture.
Oh! and I like a quietly noisy office.
I would probably prefer a quieter office, but I get plenty done in my noisy office. If I really need it quiet, I'll find a conference room, or work from home.
I do enjoy being able to hear what more experienced people around me are talking about on phone calls, etc. I've learned a lot by eavesdropping. It kills me to see recent graduates with headphones on tuning all that out.
In the first office I worked in, the interns were kept isolated from the architects and I think it really hurt to not be able to eavesdrop or even participate, we had to sit and pound keys. Then I worked in a more open office and was one of the people having to make phone calls that were sometimes difficult and had to do it over office mate's music, although I got to hear what more senior staff were doing then, we all had to do phone conversations over music and we all hated it. The senior staff who had to both produce and manage often came in mornings, nights, and weekends for the quiet on top of their regular hours which made for lots of tension.
In the smaller offices I've worked for, we've always had music playing... either radio or a shared Spotify playlist. Currently working in a larger office and I use headphones for music most of the day.
I prefer the communal background music. Headphones are isolating, which is good when I need to focus but I don't always like being isolated.
Agree. I would say that for the same basic reason, I listen to music myself. However, in an office setting, a set of headphones may be the preferred option considering varied interests in music by the different people. While, as for myself, I would either wear headphones (especially if I am in the same room as others) or listen to music on speakers if I am alone and not have others in the same room (with some general degree of isolation)
.
How do offices that play music handle it when people have to make phone calls? I absolutely can;t listen to music while talking on the phone.
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?
view all
View all
Do you Prefer a noisy office?
Do you Prefer a noisy office? or so quiet you can hear a mouse fart?
What does a mouse fart sound like?
It's a squeaker.
Because I'm 34 going on 13.
Quiet... because the harder I type and click I'm indicating to the office that I'm doing very important work.
both...I think offices need phone booths so you can make a call in silence and not have to project what you are saying to everybody you are surrounded by.
the older I get, the quieter I like it.
Quiet. But music is ok most of the time. But really depends on what I'm doing.
the offices I work in are very noisy and chaotic - I need to come in on the weekends to get anything done
Quiet. I can't stand the typical office banter, slamming of cabinet doors, hearing co-workers on the phone, the keyboard pounders, and the guy who randomly lets you know what day it is.."It's Monday".."Not bad for a Monday"
While my response won't exactly fit into a conventional office environment as an employee working for a firm perspective but I would just speak for myself and my 'studio / office' environment.
When I am working on a projects, I like to listen to music and such. However, if I was working in an environment with others, I would say that I would want to make sure the environment is generally acceptable environment. I prefer an environment with some level of noise because if it is too quiet then it is just too ugh.... you get it. In my experience, it is actually fun and enjoyable work environment to have people with like interests in the work to be working on project together in a conducive environment. If the environment is too dead pan quiet.... it is not very workable.
I think there is a balance. I wouldn't want to be listening to a bunch of screaming or a bunch of non-sense in an out-loud situation. I wouldn't mind a person listening to music while working. It wouldn't be appropriate for me yelling for someone across the room anyway so going to the person would be appropriate in my opinion. There are always ways to get things done and work. Why should I be a total asshole to people saying they can't wear headphones and listening to music while working on a project if I would be doing the same thing.
At the same time, there is a time for listening to music and there is a time for not when working in groups. I would expect people to be mature and professional so there shouldn't be a need for babysitting to get someone to get stuff done or working in team.
However, I do not have a group of employees and business partners.
I agree that a general office rule is that there should be general courteous, considerate, and respectful behavior maintained. As for office banter, I guess that depends on the 'banter'. If you have an office with other people, there has to be some consideration of working with others. I am less concerned with keyboard typing. That really doesn't bother me. As for co-workers on the phone, I am less concern about that if they aren't just standing over you but in fact stand some distance away to lower the voice level. I think in general, people shouldn't be yelling or talking out loud over their cell phone or phone. If you can't talk on the phone with a soft, mellow voice level on the phone, step into another room to talk and get a new phone that has a mic that works worth a f---.
I personally would think Kevin Wagner's office is just too stifling and quiet that it would discourage working in group with a normal voice level and too much like a library that you can only talk to each other by whispering.
The only sound that bothers me is a leaf blower.
That does for sure.
It's an interesting question as you cannot always choose what people will do. A good balance of staff would help particularly by not emphasizing the "extrovert ideal."
Someone external or internal that periodically evaluates an office would help with this issue of culture.
Oh! and I like a quietly noisy office.
I would probably prefer a quieter office, but I get plenty done in my noisy office. If I really need it quiet, I'll find a conference room, or work from home.
I do enjoy being able to hear what more experienced people around me are talking about on phone calls, etc. I've learned a lot by eavesdropping. It kills me to see recent graduates with headphones on tuning all that out.
In the first office I worked in, the interns were kept isolated from the architects and I think it really hurt to not be able to eavesdrop or even participate, we had to sit and pound keys. Then I worked in a more open office and was one of the people having to make phone calls that were sometimes difficult and had to do it over office mate's music, although I got to hear what more senior staff were doing then, we all had to do phone conversations over music and we all hated it. The senior staff who had to both produce and manage often came in mornings, nights, and weekends for the quiet on top of their regular hours which made for lots of tension.
In the smaller offices I've worked for, we've always had music playing... either radio or a shared Spotify playlist. Currently working in a larger office and I use headphones for music most of the day.
I prefer the communal background music. Headphones are isolating, which is good when I need to focus but I don't always like being isolated.
Agree. I would say that for the same basic reason, I listen to music myself. However, in an office setting, a set of headphones may be the preferred option considering varied interests in music by the different people. While, as for myself, I would either wear headphones (especially if I am in the same room as others) or listen to music on speakers if I am alone and not have others in the same room (with some general degree of isolation) .
How do offices that play music handle it when people have to make phone calls? I absolutely can;t listen to music while talking on the phone.
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?