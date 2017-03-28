Is being good at trig a must?

Global Edition
I am currently a high school student very interested in studying architecture in college. I attempted to take trig but ended up dropping out of it to take pre calc instead. I have very little understanding of trig and was wondering if that could hurt my chances of being successful in college and in my career as an architect.
never used trigonometry once.
From my experience, pre-calculus involves a little bit of trigonometry. It is not so useful for design studios, but it can be useful for some required structural systems and building technology electives. Most of the calculations for these intro courses are for right angles anyway so the basics should be enough.
You don't have to be great at it but you do have to take the class. I am an architect and have also tutored in trig and pre-calc too. Math teachers make it harder than it should be, believe me. Unit circle - let me tell you, this is a very cool thing and everything is based on that.
Yes you have to take trig, I just passed trig a few semesters ago and I am in pre-calculus. I know this sounds crazy but pre calculus is easier than trig to me, then again I studied the Sh*t out of calculus before I actually took it. You are going to have to take physics and I think there is some more. For engineering I got a crap load of calculus courses.
I remember using trig on several occasions in practice, now that you mention it. Not common, but it happens. Take the class, pass it, get it over with. Good luck!
Yes because it trains a part of your brain that is necessary for thinking even if you do not use it on an every day basis. I cant imagine you can script if you do not understand the logic in math...
Reason why pre-law take alot of math classes
You will find trig much more "user friendly" than algebra, imo. And it will carry over that attitude into calculus. Tell yourself it is all very easy because it is. Those who don't study is who have a hard time. Make the right first step and the rest is easy, and study it from the getgo.
You'll actually enjoy it.
I nearly flunked trig in high school, and never took pre-calc or calculus at all during either my BA degree or MArch degree. Somehow I managed to pass my Structural Systems ARE on my first try, and none of the projects I've been involved with in my professional career have collapsed. An intuitive understanding of structural concepts is far more important than knowing how to solve formulas.
thus hence s=r*(theta)
